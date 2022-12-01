Manulife aims to raise $500M with new forest climate fund
- Manulife Investment Management, a subsidiary of Canadian insurance and financial services firm Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC), said Thursday it's looking to raise a $500M fund with cash from institutional investors who seek exposure to climate change mitigation, it said Thursday.
- The goal of Manulife Forest Climate Fund is to reduce climate change by capturing and storing carbon in standing trees, an eco-friendly process referred to as carbon sequestration, instead of chopping trees to produce wood products.
- Specifically, the fund will focus on buying forests with strong potential for conservation deals to ultimately maximize how much carbon gets collected, MIM said.
- The timberland owner, which manages almost 6M acres of timberland across six countries and over 100 properties, noted it may also want to provide carbon credit-related opportunities for investors in the European Union.
- "We believe high-integrity, verified carbon credits will continue to be viewed as premier decarbonization instruments and that, in time, such carbon markets will eventually come to resemble that of more traditional commodities," said Tom Sarno, global head of timberland investments at MIM.
