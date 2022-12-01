Orthofix's (NASDAQ:OFIX) planned merger with SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) is still likely to be be completed after a disclosure yesterday of possible rival bid from private equity firms, according to a Stifel analyst.

Orthofix (OFIX) disclosed Wednesday that it received an indication of interest from two unidentified private equity firms for a takeout out $23/share. Orthofix (OFIX) said in the 8-K filing that after reviewing the unsolicited offer its board unanimously determined that the SeaSpine (SPNE) merger transaction continues to be in the best interests of Orthofix and its holders.

Orthofix's(OFIX) board is unlikely to entertain a bid below $30/share, Stifel analyst Matthew Blackman, who has a buy rating and $28 price target on OFIX, wrote in a note.

"Most important, despite now-increased risk of the merger falling-through, there is a valuation backstop: the merger proxy highlighted another SPNE bidder at $8.60/share," Blackman wrote in the note.Orthofix (OFIX) shares gained 7%, while SeaSpine (SPNE) ticked up 0.5%.

A special meeting of Orthofix (OFIX) has been scheduled for Jan. 4 to vote on a proposal to approve the issuance of Orthofix common stock in the proposed SeaSpine (SPNE) deal.

Orthofix (OFIX) and SeaSpine (SPNE) announced earlier this month that John Bostjancic will serve as CFO for the new combined company.