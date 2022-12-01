Holiday toy sales off to a solid start despite fears of slowdown

UBS said the toy industry is off to a decent start to the holiday shopping season despite fears of a slowdown with consumers feeling pressured.

Analyst Arpine Kocharyan noted that roughly 31% of shoppers said they were buying toys as gifts for the Thanksgiving weekend vs. 34% in 2018, 33% in 2019, 32% in 2020, and 32% in 2021.

Digging in further, Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) Barbie ranked first in the girls toys list and American Girl performed well again. Disney-related (DIS) toys were also well represented and Kelly Toys' Squishmallows was a new addition to the list. Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch dropped out of the top 10 girls toys list this year.

Within the boys top toys list, LEGO continues to dominate the toy list at the top spot while Mattel's (MAT) Hot Wheels moved up to the number two spot. Hasbro's (HAS) Nerf also made the top ten list along with Pokémon, PlayStation, and Xbox. Dinosaurs is a new ranked toy this year to replace Spin Master's (OTCPK:SNMSF) Paw Patrol.

Shares of Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS), and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) are all slightly lower over the last six weeks with fears on a soft holiday season impacting sentiment. Of the three, JAKKS has the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating.