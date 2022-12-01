Morgan Stanley making modest job cuts globally, CEO says
Dec. 01, 2022
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is implementing "modest" job cuts across its global operations, CEO James Gorman said in an interview at a Reuters conference Thursday.
- Investment banks are keeping a close eye on costs as economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, and market volatility put a damper on deal-making and stock and bond issuances. That muted activity means that banks are collecting lower fees through their capital markets and M&A advisory and underwriting businesses.
- "Some people are going to be let go," he said, without giving any specifics. "We're making modest cuts all over the globe. In most businesses, that's what you do after many years of growth."
- As of Sept. 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley (MS) had 81,567 employees worldwide, up from 78,386 at June 30.
- In the November Challenger, Gray & Christmas job cuts report, the financial sector has announced 17,571 job cuts, up 105% from the same period in 2021.
