With the start of December marking just a few weeks until Christmas, consumer-focused names remained in focus during Thursday's midday trading. Costco (COST) ranked among the notable movers, dropping sharply on disappointing monthly sales results.

Meanwhile, fashion brand company PVH Corp. (PVH) moved in the opposite direction, rising following the release of its quarterly results.

Looking to other parts of the market, Elastic (ESTC) retreated after announcing its financial figures. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) dropped on a stock offering.

Decliners

Costco (COST) showed midday weakness after the retailer reported disappointing monthly sales results. The company said its comparable sales rose 4.3% in November compared to last year, missing the expectation of market analysts, who had expected an increase of 7.7%.

COST also reported that ecommerce sales dropped 10.1% in November. Based on the sales number, shares dropped nearly 7% in intraday action.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) lost ground on the pricing of a public offering of common stock. The company priced a public offering of more than 6.5M shares at $45.80 per share.

NLTA dropped more than 10% on the news, falling to a level of $46.20 as of about 11 a.m. ET.

Elastic (ESTC) slumped in the wake of its latest quarterly update. The firm's Q2 earnings and revenue topped expectations, with revenue that surged 28% from last year to reach $264M. However, shares dropped 10% after the data analytics company provided disappointing guidance for Q3.

For the current quarter, ESTC predicted total revenue between $272M and $274M. This was below the nearly $278M that analysts had predicted.

Gainer

Earnings news prompted a rally in shares of PVH Corp. (PVH). The owner of the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands exceeded projections on both its top and bottom lines.

The company reported a 2% drop in revenue compared to last year, but this decline was led by unfavorable currency exchange. On a constant currency basis, the figure was 7% higher year-over-year.

To keep up with Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.