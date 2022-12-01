Aziyo Biologics prices $11.2M underwritten public offering

  • Biologics company Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) priced an underwritten public offering of 2.35M shares at $4.75 per share for gross proceeds of $11.2M.
  • The company has also granted its underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 352,500 shares.
  • Aziyo is selling all the shares in the offering.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used to expand the company's product development and clinical research activities, hire additional sales personnel to coincide with product launches and the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 5.
