AMC Entertainment stock jumps 15% after being halted for volatility

Dec. 01, 2022

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares jumped more than 15% on Thursday after the stock was halted for volatility.
  • It's unclear what caused the sharp jump in the stock, but volume has been heavier than normal. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. EST, more than 46M shares changed hands, compared to the 30-day average of just over 25M shares.
  • At one point on Thursday, AMC (AMC) shares were up nearly 25% on the session.
  • Options volume was also heavier-than-normal, call options expiring Friday were the top four most traded contracts, with total options volume rising above the 20-day average, Bloomberg reported.

