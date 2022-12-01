AMC Entertainment stock jumps 15% after being halted for volatility
Dec. 01, 2022 12:32 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor8 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares jumped more than 15% on Thursday after the stock was halted for volatility.
- It's unclear what caused the sharp jump in the stock, but volume has been heavier than normal. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. EST, more than 46M shares changed hands, compared to the 30-day average of just over 25M shares.
- At one point on Thursday, AMC (AMC) shares were up nearly 25% on the session.
- Options volume was also heavier-than-normal, call options expiring Friday were the top four most traded contracts, with total options volume rising above the 20-day average, Bloomberg reported.
