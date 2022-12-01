Long-term mortgage rates drop on Fed slowing rate hikes pace optimism

Long-term mortgage rates decreased slightly on optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve slowing its pace of rate hikes.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% for the week ending Dec. 1, down from last week when it averaged 6.58% and higher than 3.11% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.76%, down from last week when it averaged 5.90% and higher from 2.39% a year ago.

"Mortgage rates continued to drop this week as optimism grows around the prospect that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said.

"Even as rates decrease and house prices soften, economic uncertainty continues to limit homebuyer demand as we enter the last month of the year," Khater said.

Here is a round up of the survey results:

Here is a look at the rates movements YTD: