Astra Energy announces manufacturing and distribution agreement with Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech
Dec. 01, 2022 12:07 PM ETAstra Energy, Inc. (ASRE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Astra Energy (OTCQB:ASRE) has entered into a Definitive Agreement with Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech, a Social Republic of Vietnam manufacturer of clean environmental technology equipment.
- Under the terms, Regreen and Viecotech will be 50-50 partners in the manufacture, distribution, and deployment of the patented Regreen waste management and processing system and technologies throughout the Asia Pacific market.
- Viecotech will contribute land, manufacturing facilities, engineering and staffing to the joint venture and Regreen will contribute exclusive use of its technology and design drawings.
- "This union will prove to be extremely profitable, and we have the unique opportunity to make a real positive change to our global environment in a responsible way," stated Vo Nhu Thanh, chairman and president of Viecotech.
