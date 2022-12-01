Splunk surges 14% on raised fiscal '23 outlook, while License revenue drives Q3 sales

Dec. 01, 2022 12:56 PM ETSplunk Inc. (SPLK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock rose ~14% on Thursday after FQ3 results beat estimates and the company raised its outlook for fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP EPS increased to $0.83, compared to -$0.37 in FQ3 a year earlier. Total revenues grew +39.87% Y/Y to $929.77M. Both figures surpassing analysts estimates.

Revenue from Cloud services increased ~54% Y/Y to $374.03M. Meanwhile, License revenue also rose ~54% Y/Y to $383.58M.

Maintenance and services revenue was largely flat, amounting to ~$172.16M.

Q3 non-GAAP operating margin was 21.3%.

Outlook:

"In addition to our strong top line results, we also made good progress on our expense reduction during the quarter. As a result, we are increasing our full-year outlook for total revenues, profitability and free cash flow," said Splunk President and CEO Gary Steele.

Fiscal Q4: The company expects total revenues to be between $1.055B and $1.085B; Consensus $1.07B.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 23% and 26%.

Fiscal year 2023: Splunk expects total revenues to be between $3.455B and $3.485B (previously between $3.35B and $3.4B); Consensus $3.47B.

The company now anticipates non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 12% to 13% (previously 8%).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.