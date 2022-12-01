Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is up around +6.4% on Thursday following its better-than-expected Q1 results. Revenues rose +14.6% Y/Y to $433.6M, above the consensus estimate of $411.07M.

The top line benefited from a 27% increase in annual contract value (ACV) billings to $231.9M and 34% higher annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $1.28B, while the average contract term remained the same.

Nutanix saw continued "strong performance" in its renewals business, and supply chain constraints with server partners seen in the previous quarter improved somewhat.

Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix (NTNX), said: "Our first quarter results reflect continued progress on our subscription-based business model with 27% year-over-year ACV billings growth and achievement of positive quarterly non-GAAP operating income for the first time. We continue to see good execution on our building base of subscription renewals and remain focused on driving towards sustainable, profitable growth."

Non-GAAP gross margins rose from 82.1% a year ago to 83.4%, while the operating margin swung to a positive 2.4% from -11.1%. Consequently, Nutanix reversed its bottom line to a non-GAAP operating profit of $10.6M after posting a $41.9M loss in the year-ago quarter.

CEO Rajiv Ramaswami noted: "We delivered a solid first quarter financial performance against an uncertain macro backdrop, reflecting the value our customers see in the Nutanix Cloud Platform and the strength of our subscription-based business model. We also made important progress towards realizing our hybrid multicloud vision with the general availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Microsoft Azure and enhancements to our platform to accelerate the adoption of Kubernetes at scale in the enterprise."

Nutanix (NTNX) has also guided to a revenue of $460M-$470M for Q2, above the current consensus estimate of $456.02M, driven by ACV billings of $245M-250M.

For the full fiscal year, Nutanix expects $1.77B-1.78B in revenues, with the top end in line with analysts' estimates. It is targeting $895M-$900M in ACV billings.