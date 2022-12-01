PTC Therapeutics gets Brazilian nod for treatment of a rare condition of body fat

Dec. 01, 2022 1:07 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Thursday said the Brazilian drug regulator had approved its licensed drug Waylivra for the treatment of a rare condition of the fatty tissue.
  • The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA approved Waylivra as the first treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL) in Brazil, the company said in a statement.
  • FPL is a rare genetic metabolic disease characterized by selective, progressive loss of body fat from various areas of the body.
  • ANVISA's approval of the drug was based on results from a phase 2/3 study, PTCT said.
  • PTCT has licensed Waylivra for commercialization in Latin America from Akcea Therapeutics, a unit of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).
  • PTCT stock was up 0.3% at $41.63 points.

