PTC Therapeutics gets Brazilian nod for treatment of a rare condition of body fat
Dec. 01, 2022 1:07 PM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Thursday said the Brazilian drug regulator had approved its licensed drug Waylivra for the treatment of a rare condition of the fatty tissue.
- The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, ANVISA approved Waylivra as the first treatment for familial partial lipodystrophy (FPL) in Brazil, the company said in a statement.
- FPL is a rare genetic metabolic disease characterized by selective, progressive loss of body fat from various areas of the body.
- ANVISA's approval of the drug was based on results from a phase 2/3 study, PTCT said.
- PTCT has licensed Waylivra for commercialization in Latin America from Akcea Therapeutics, a unit of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS).
- PTCT stock was up 0.3% at $41.63 points.
