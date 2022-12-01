McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) opened a new small-format test concept in Fort Worth, Texas designed exclusively for to-go orders. The location includes a special drive-thru lane where the orders arrive on a food and beverage conveyor. The small-format restaurant also has a delivery pick-up room for mobile orders and kiosks for new orders.

The order-ahead lane at the site deploys location customer tracking through the MCD app that allows employees to begin preparing customers’ orders when they are close to the restaurant. The new McDonald's (MCD) has several parking spaces dedicated to curbside order pickup and designated spots for delivery drivers.

"As our customers’ needs continue to change, we are committed to finding new ways to serve them faster and easier than ever before," stated McDonald's development exec Max Carmona.

Other restaurant chains such as Taco Bell (YUM), Burger King (QSR), Chipotle (CMG) and Portillo's (PTLO) are also experimenting with smaller store formats or more drive-thru lanes for to-go orders.

The five highest rated restaurant stocks by Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings are all dine-in specialists.