Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, said Thursday that the State Treasury will start pulling $2B worth of assets managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) due to the asset manager's policies surrounding environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

The Florida Treasury will immediately have the state's custody bank freeze ~$1.43B worth of long-term securities and remove BLK as the manager of ~$600M worth of overnight investments, Patronis, who oversees the state Treasury, said in a statement.

That money will then be reallocated to other fund managers by the start of 2023, he added.

BlackRock (BLK), which has some $8T in assets under management, has "leaned heavily into Environmental, Social, and Governance standards – known as ESG – to help police who should, and who should not gain access to capital," the statement read. “Whether stakeholder capitalism, or ESG standards, are being pushed by BlackRock for ideological reasons, or to develop social credit ratings, the effect is to avoid dealing with the messiness of democracy."

This isn't the first time when state treasurers divested from BlackRock (BLK) funds over concerns about its sustainable ESG investing policies that were said to bode poorly for the fossil fuel industry. In October, U.S. Republicans pulled over $1B from BLK-managed assets.

"Florida’s Treasury Division is divesting from BlackRock because they have openly stated they’ve got other goals than producing returns," Patronis said.

But the backlash among Republicans doesn't appear to stop BlackRock (BLK) from moving forward with its ESG-focused path. Towards the end of October, the firm collected $4.5B for a sustainable infrastructure fund that will invest in infrastructure assets to capitalize on climate-related solutions supporting the global energy transition.

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to click here to join the separate political discussion.