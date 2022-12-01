TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) will cut its investment by 25% next year in U.K. North Sea oil and gas projects, or ~£100M, due to the government's increased windfall tax on the oil and gas sector, the head of the company's U.K. exploration and production said Thursday.

The enhanced windfall tax, on top of several other taxes on the sector, brings the overall tax rate to 75% - among the highest in the world - and extends its reach until 2028.

Without a mechanism to reflect any declines in oil and gas prices, the windfall tax will especially hurt short-term investments such as infill wells near existing production, Jean Luc Guiziou said.

TotalEnergies (TTE), the U.K. North Sea's second-largest oil and gas producer according to Woodmac data, originally planned to spend £500M (~$613M) in the area next year.

Separately, TotalEnergies (TTE) said it agreed to sell its 60% operating interest in the Dunga oil field in Kazakhstan to a local company for $330M.

It also signed an agreement to develop the Mirny project, the largest wind energy project ever initiated in Kazakhstan with a total 1 GW of installed capacity.

