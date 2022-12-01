S&P Global expects 2023 EPS growth to be in low double digits
Dec. 01, 2022 1:22 PM ETSPGIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- S&P Global (SPGI) expects its 2023 EPS growth to be in low double digits, vs. consensus of $12.84 (+15.55% Y/Y).
- The company takes into account a mild recession in the U.S. and Europe during H1 2023 while providing the estimates.
- Operating profit margin is expected to be in the range of 45% to 47%, while non-GAAP organic revenue growth should be in the range of 6.5% to 8.0%.
- S&P is set to introduce a medium-term financial target of low to mid-teens annual EPS growth, adjusted operating margin in the range of 48% to 50% and 7% to 9% organic annual revenue growth.
- The group targets are expected to be achieved by 2025-2026.
- 2023 GAAP expectations were not provided due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the necessary components of GAAP measures, the company said in a filing.
