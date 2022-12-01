S&P Global expects 2023 EPS growth to be in low double digits

Dec. 01, 2022 1:22 PM ETSPGIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4

SeanShot

  • S&P Global (SPGI) expects its 2023 EPS growth to be in low double digits, vs. consensus of $12.84 (+15.55% Y/Y).
  • The company takes into account a mild recession in the U.S. and Europe during H1 2023 while providing the estimates.
  • Operating profit margin is expected to be in the range of 45% to 47%, while non-GAAP organic revenue growth should be in the range of 6.5% to 8.0%.
  • S&P is set to introduce a medium-term financial target of low to mid-teens annual EPS growth, adjusted operating margin in the range of 48% to 50% and 7% to 9% organic annual revenue growth.
  • The group targets are expected to be achieved by 2025-2026.
  • 2023 GAAP expectations were not provided due to the challenges and impracticability with estimating some of the necessary components of GAAP measures, the company said in a filing.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.