Pfizer to boost biological drug production with $1.26B investment in Ireland
Dec. 01, 2022 1:25 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) plans to invest more than €1.2B ($1.26B) in Ireland to build a new facility that will double its capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the existing production site at Grange Castle, Dublin, the company said Thursday.
- Pfizer (PFE) expects to begin the project in 2024 with plans to complete it within the next five years. The investment is said to be the company's largest in Ireland to date, and it is expected to add 400-500 new permanent jobs.
- "We are very pleased about today's announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites," noted Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer (PFE).
- The company has 5,000 staff members in Ireland, including over 2,000 employed at its Grange Castle site, which started operations 20 years ago.
- In May 2021, Pfizer (PFE) announced a $50M investment at the Grange Castle site to produce a key component of its COVID-19 vaccine.
