Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) stock rose ~2% on Thursday after FQ2 adjusted EPS beat estimates and the company maintained its fiscal 2023 outlook.

Adjusted EPS grew +8.62% Y/Y to $0.63, surpassing analysts expectations.

However, net sales declined -1.3% Y/Y to $1.63B, missing estimates.

The company noted that Internal sales, which are adjusted for the effects of currency translation, increased 0.7% Y/Y.

"Despite ongoing challenges in the macroeconomic environment, Patterson delivered internal sales growth, operating margin expansion in both of our segments and improved adjusted earnings performance. We also continued to execute our balanced capital allocation strategy by investing in our business, returning cash to shareholders and announcing two strategic transactions that deepen our value proposition," said Patterson President and CEO Don Zurbay.

Reported net sales in the Dental segment grew 1.1% Y/Y to $628.92M.Meanwhile Animal Health sales declined -2.4% Y/Y to $1B.

During the first six months of fiscal 2023, Patterson used $520.2M of cash from operating activities and collected deferred purchase price receivables of $489.6M, using $30.5M in cash, compared to generating $46.6M in the prior year period.

Outlook:

Patterson said it reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS expected to be between $2.25 and $2.35; Consensus $2.27.

The company anticipates GAAP EPS to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.06.