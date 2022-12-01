Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was upgraded to an Overweight investment rating from Equal Weight by analysts at Barclays. They said shares of the water-services company are inexpensive compared with those of its peers and are positioned for outperformance.

“Pentair’s (PNR) valuation embeds substantial earnings downside already, and a very bleak housing outlook,” Julian Mitchell, analyst at Barclays, said in a Dec. 1 report. “Relative to macro data and its own history, Pentair’s (PNR) valuation looks to be at a trough.”

Pentair’s (PNR) stock last year hit a record high as strong demand for water-treatment products, such as for residential swimming pools that people installed during the pandemic, drove sales. More recently, concerns about declines in the housing market have weighed on Pentair’s (PNR) shares.

There are some indicators to watch for signs that Pentair’s (PNR) value will increase. Historically, Pentair’s (PNR) stock rises faster than shares of other multi-industry stocks after the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) – a benchmark for manufacturing trends – hits a trough, according to the analysis by Barclays.

“Once the market starts to look ahead to recovering earnings in 2024, we will likely see the Pentair (PNR) valuation expand,” the report said.

Barclays raised its price target for Pentair (PNR) to $55 a share from $48, based on a price-to-earnings multiple of 16 times estimated 2024 EPS.

In the same report, the bank today downgraded elevator maker Otis (OTIS) to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight.