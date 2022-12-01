Subaru of America sees 52% November vehicle sales surge
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) recorded a 51.7% Y/Y jump in vehicle sales to 50,138 units for November 2022, marking a sequential acceleration in sales growth from 31% in October.
- Year-to-date sales were up 6.2% to 499,821 vehicles from last year.
- Outback was the top performer by volume with 15,069 sales (+44.2% Y/Y) while the Forester saw a 148% increase from November 2021. The Crosstrek - which was the top performer in October - saw sales increase 101% and the Legacy posted a 110.9% jump.
- Year to date, the Ascent was up 5.3% and the BRZ surged 141.4%. Subaru's all-electric SUV Solterra also recorded its first sales with 94 units sold for the month.
- CEO Thomas J. Doll said: "We are excited to enter the final month of the year with another month of strong sales despite ongoing supply chain challenges. This month we exceeded November 2021 sales by a wide margin, and we had our first customer deliveries of our all-new EV, Solterra."
