Cracker Barrel FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2022 1:35 PM ETCracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Friday, December 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-19.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $836.88M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBRL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments