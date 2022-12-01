UGI appoints from within for COO role

Dec. 01, 2022 1:36 PM ETUGI Corporation (UGI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) announced today that Robert F. Beard has been appointed Chief Operations Officer.
  • Beard will be reporting to UGI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Roger Perreault, effective immediately.
  • In his new role, Beard will be responsible for oversight of UGI’s Global LPG line of business in addition to the Natural Gas line of business, which he led previously.
  • Previously, Mr. Beard was Executive Vice President, Natural Gas, Global Engineering & Construction and Procurement of UGI Corporation, Chief Executive Officer of UGI Utilities, Inc., and Chief Executive Officer of Mountaineer Gas Company.
  • Source: Press Release

