Genesco Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Dec. 01, 2022 1:37 PM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, December 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-33.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $590.23M (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
