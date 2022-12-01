Coupa Software holder expresses view on possible takeout price
Dec. 01, 2022 1:43 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A top Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) holder disclosed that it reached out to the company to express its views on a takeover price after a report last Wednesday of acquisition talks.
- Meritage Group, which has a 5.3% stake in Coupa (COUP), contacted the software company to express its views regarding a potential transaction and the price per share that they believe would be in the best interests of holders, according to a 13D filing on Thursday. Meritage, which is among the company's top 10 holders, didn't disclose the possible takeover price.
- Coupa (COUP) shares surged almost 30% last Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Vista Equity was said to be exploring a possible purchase and had held talks with the company.
- Last week a Raymond James analyst said Coupa (COUP) could see $80 in a takeout, while a Credit Suisse analyst sees a $60-$70/share deal possible.
Comments