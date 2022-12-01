Nuvectis Pharma wins FDA Fast Track status for cancer candidate
Dec. 01, 2022 1:46 PM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Oncology-focused biotech Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) announced Thursday that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the product candidate NXP800 for the treatment of a certain form of ovarian cancer.
- Specifically, the FDA has awarded the designation to NXP800 for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1A-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
- The decision “underscores the potential of NXP800 to address this serious condition of unmet medical need,” Nuvectis (NVCT) Chief Executive Ron Bentsur said.
- The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It allows developers to communicate frequently with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling patients to access those treatments sooner.
- NXP800 is currently undergoing early-stage studies, and a Phase 1b dose expansion study for the candidate is expected to begin in Q1 2023, Nuvectis (NVCT) said, with its Q3 2022 earnings release in November.
