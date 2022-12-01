Enovis gets FDA approval for instrumentation system to be used with ankle replacement

Dec. 01, 2022

  • Medical device company Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had approved an instrumentation system for use with its ankle replacement system.
  • The FDA approved the company's STAR Patient Specific Instrumentation ((STAR PSI)) for use with the STAR total ankle replacement system.
  • The STAR PSI System provides a personalized pre-operative plan for each patient, and allows surgeons to get and review a 3D visualization of the patient’s ankle joint to plan for the total ankle replacement case.
  • The company has plans to fully launch the product by the end of March 2023.
  • ENOV stock was up 3.4% at $55.96 in afternoon trading.

