Enovis gets FDA approval for instrumentation system to be used with ankle replacement
Dec. 01, 2022 1:48 PM ETEnovis Corporation (ENOV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Medical device company Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had approved an instrumentation system for use with its ankle replacement system.
- The FDA approved the company's STAR Patient Specific Instrumentation ((STAR PSI)) for use with the STAR total ankle replacement system.
- The STAR PSI System provides a personalized pre-operative plan for each patient, and allows surgeons to get and review a 3D visualization of the patient’s ankle joint to plan for the total ankle replacement case.
- The company has plans to fully launch the product by the end of March 2023.
- ENOV stock was up 3.4% at $55.96 in afternoon trading.
