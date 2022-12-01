SiriusXM looks to cut staff as revenue growth slows: report
Dec. 01, 2022 2:12 PM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)LSXMABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SiriusXM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is looking to reduce headcount as the streaming media company deals with slowing revenue growth, Bloomberg reported.
- The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, noted that the size of the cuts are still being determined, but Sirius (SIRI) CEO Jennifer Witz is looking to get ahead of a potential slowdown in the economy.
- At the end of the company's last fiscal year, SiriusXM (SIRI) had 5,590 employees.
- SiriusXM (SIRI) shares slipped 1.5% to $6.39 in mid-day trading.
- On Thursday, investment firm Citi downgraded SiriusXM (SIRI) shares ahead of a potential combination with Liberty Live Nation (LSXMA).
