Stellantis plans to unveil electric concepts at CES in January

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at CES in January.

The automaker said the keynote address will include the global unveils of the Ram 1500 Revolution Battery Electric Vehicle Concept and the Peugeot Inception Concept.

STLA called the Ram Revolution BEV Concept a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. Stellantis (STLA) execs have already previewed that the Ram 1500 EV truck will have a range of about 500 miles with battery packs offering 159 to 200 kilowatt-hours. The electric Ram 1500 is also expected to be fast-charging, offer a fast 0-to-60 mph time, and feature tech ahead of EV truck rivals.

The Peugeot Inception Concept will showcase how the brand plans to take advantage of the next generation of cockpit platforms to re-invent the whole automobile experience. The brand is looking to stand out out by taking advantage of a new BEV-by-design platform.

Read why Nomura has Stellantis (STLA) slotted as one of its top auto picks.