Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) stock rose sharply on Thursday after signaling record demand for its Black Friday deals.

The company said that Black Friday was the cruise line's “single largest booking day in its 53-year history,” breaking booking records for the third time in 2022. The cruise operator previously reported the strongest week for bookings in April.

"This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Every milestone met is an accomplishment achieved, it's a wonderful start to 2023 and we are excited for what lies ahead. We could not have reached this point without our loyal guests, valued travel advisors and partners, and the Royal Caribbean International team around the world."

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) rose 2.77% in afternoon trading, extending an over 60% gain since the start of the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

