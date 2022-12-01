Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) embarked on another round of trimming its mortgage operations on Thursday, cutting hundreds of jobs as higher interest rates squelches the demand for new mortgages and refinancing, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

A bank spokesman declined to provide details when contacted by Seeking Alpha. "We regularly review and adjust staffing levels to align with market conditions and needs of our businesses," he said in an emailed statement.

Even before the higher rates led to dramatically lower loan originations, Wells Fargo (WFC), currently the biggest home lender among U.S. banks, made a deliberate decision to pull back from some parts of the mortgage industry.

And overall, CEO Charlie Scharf has been reining in costs, which he said were too high. In January 2021, the bank identified more than $8B of potential gross savings to be taken over three to four years.

During the bank's Q3 earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said home lending revenue dropped 52% Y/Y. With the mortgage market adjusting to lower volumes, "we expect it to remain challenging in the near-term" and it’s Q4 mortgage banking revenue will fall further as originations are seasonally slower, he said. "We continue to remove excess capacity to align with the reduced demand and expect these adjustments will continue over the next couple of quarters.

In Q3, the bank's earnings beat Wall Street expectations as it benefited from higher interest rates and focused on expense management.

For the week ended Dec. 1, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49%, down from 6.58% in the prior week but up from 3.11% at this time last year, Freddie Mac said.