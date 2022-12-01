Goldman Sachs initiates Aclaris at Buy citing potential in lead asset

  • Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS), a biopharma focused on immune-inflammatory diseases, ticked higher on Thursday after Goldman Sachs launched its coverage with a Buy recommendation and a $25 per share target, citing prospects for its lead candidate zunsemetinib.
  • The analysts led by Corinne Jenkins have favorable views on the candidate ahead of its proof-of-concept data for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) expected in 2023.
  • Aclaris (ACRS) is evaluating zunsemetinib with cancer drug methotrexate in subjects with moderate to severe RA in a Phase 2b trial, which is on track for an H2 2023 topline readout.
  • Jenkins and analysts think that initial data expected from Phase 2a trials for additional indications (hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis) will prove zunsemetinib's "pipeline-in-a-product potential" from H1 2023.
  • Despite competition from generics and biosimilars, the analysts estimate over $5B peak sales opportunity for zunsemetinib across indications. They note its potential to secure a modest market share in these large indications given features such as daily oral dosing and clean safety profile.
  • Read: In October, BTIG also initiated coverage on Aclaris (ACRS) with a Buy recommendation citing potential in zunsemetinib.

