Hoth Therapeutics seeks FDA nod for treatment of skin disorders in cancer patients

Dec. 01, 2022 2:39 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) on Thursday said it had submitted an investigational new drug (IND) application to the U.S. FDA of its drug candidate HT-001.
  • The IND is for a proposed indication of treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy.
  • These inhibitors are therapeutic agents for the treatment of several types of cancer including non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and colorectal cancer.
  • HOTH said if the IND is approved, then it may begin a clincal trial for cancer patients as early as Q1 2023.
  • The company also said that it is possible the FDA might require additional information.
  • HOTH stock was down 4.1% at $3.91 in late afternoon trading.

