Semtech down after posting FQ4 guidance below consensus

Semiconductors company Semtech (SMTC) was down ~2% after posting FQ4 2023 guidance below consensus.

FQ3 non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.65 beats by $0.02, while revenue stood at $177.62M (-8.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.07M.

GAAP gross margin was 65.1%, while non-GAAP gross margin stood at 65.5%.

Attributable net income was $22.7M.

For FQ4, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $145M to $155M, vs. consensus of $160.87M.

EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.44 to $0.52, vs. consensus of $0.32.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 63.6% to 64.6%.

"As a result of demand weakness and excess inventory in China, we expect the infrastructure market to remain weak and expect our Signal Integrity Product Group revenues to decline in FQ4," CEO Mohan Maheswaran said.

Considering the high consumer inventory levels, the company expects its protection business to further decline in FQ4. In FQ3, Protection Product group revenues were down 27% sequentially.

In FQ3, revenues from the Wireless and Sensing Product group declined 3% Y/Y, representing 34% of the total revenues.

The business is expected to decline due to weakness in China and a weak consumer business, according to Maheswaran.

The company said its FQ4 outlook takes into account the impact of transaction costs associated with the proposed acquisition of Sierra Wireless, but not the results of Sierra Wireless.

SMTC has decelerating momentum and negative EPS revisions when compared to other IT stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system.