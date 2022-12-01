Austan Goolsbee to become next Chicago Fed president
Dec. 01, 2022 2:54 PM ET
- Austan Goolsbee, currently an economics professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, will succeed Charles Evans as new president and chief executive of the Chicago Federal Reserve, the bank said in a release Thursday.
- Goolsbee, who served as the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2010-2011, will start his role new role on January 9, 2023 until February 28, 2026. Next year, he will be a voting member of the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee that sets the level of interest rates.
- In April, the Chicago Fed said Evans will retire in early 2023 after more than 15 years of service.
