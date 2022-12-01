Interactive Brokers Group November Daily Average Revenue Trades down 30% Y/Y
Dec. 01, 2022 2:57 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Electronic broker Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its November Daily Average Revenue Trades were down 30% Y/Y and 1% M/M to $1.95M.
- The company reported ending client equity of $317.3B, a decrease of 15% Y/Y and an increase of 7% M/M.
- Ending client margin loan balances stood at $39.2B, down 28% Y/Y and 1% M/M.
- Ending client credit balances came in at $96B, up 10% Y/Y and 1% M/M.
- The company reported 2.07M client accounts, 214 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account and $3.19 in average commission per cleared commissionable order.
- Source: Press Release
