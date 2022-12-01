Shares of healthcare equipment maker Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) hit a session low on Thursday after the company warned of a potential recession and explained limits to raise prices at an investor event.

Baxter (BAX) Chief Financial Officer James Saccaro made the remarks on Thursday at the Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Noting that "there is some recessionary risk in 2023," Saccaro said the company is closely watching the recessionary impact on hospital capital spending. "...how that plays out with respect to hospital capital is something that we're watching very carefully," he added.

The impact of the last recession in 2008 was twofold, Saccaro explained. In addition to a decline in capital spending, elective procedures also dropped with a lag as rising unemployment rates hurt insurance coverage.

Commenting on pricing pressure, Saccaro said that the company has limited capacity to raise prices until 2024, given the long-term nature of agreements, especially in overseas markets.

According to Saccaro, Baxter's (BAX) long-term agreements with GPOs in the U.S. did not reflect soaring inflation and COVID-driven supply-demand imbalance. However, he said that the company would "continue to have success with smaller agreements in the U.S." in its attempts to share the cost burden.

With its Q3 2022 results in October, Baxter (BAX) lowered its full-year outlook, citing, among other things, supply constraints and forex impact.