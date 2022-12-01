Apple increases work on mixed reality headset, renames operating system: report
Dec. 01, 2022
By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has increased the work it is putting into its oft-rumored mixed-reality headset, including renamed the operating system, Bloomberg reported.
- The news outlet, according to people with knowledge of the matter, noted that Apple (AAPL) is slated to introduce the headset as soon as next year, along with an operating system known as xrOS, and a dedicated third-party app store.
- Previously, the operating system was known as realityOS.
- The news outlet added that the "xr" in xrOS is a nod to the fact the headset will incorporate extended reality, incorporating both augmented reality and virtual reality technologies.
- Along with a new OS, Apple (AAPL) will introduce new versions of apps such as Messages and Maps and utilize a software development kit for third-parties to create their own apps.
- The new headset may also use a virtual reality version of FaceTime, similar to Zoom (ZM) and Meta's (META) Horizon Workrooms.
- Investment firm UBS lowered its estimates on Apple (AAPL) on Thursday, citing the supply disruptions out of China and "softer demand" for the low-end models of the iPhone 14 lineup.
