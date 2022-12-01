Fed's Michael Barr signals stricter capital rules for big banks

Federal Reserve Vice Chair of Supervision Michael Barr said Thursday that the U.S. central bank's "holistic review" of capital requirements remains ongoing while hinting plans to create stricter bank-capital rules.

"While the estimates vary widely, and are highly contingent on the assumptions made, the current U.S. requirements are toward the low end of the range described in most of the research literature," Barr said in a prepared speech hosted by the American Enterprise Institute. Nevertheless, he cited bank capital as strong.

The potential changes to the central bank's capital framework would focus on its annual stress tests, which determine whether large banks have capital levels sufficient enough to both absorb losses and keep lending during hypothetical recessions, he said.

"We are currently evaluating whether the supervisory stress test that is used to set capital requirements for large banks reflects an appropriately wide range of risks." In addition, "we are exploring the empirical evidence and examining whether adjustments to the leverage ratio might be appropriate in the context of our holistic capital review."

Generally speaking, capital rules aim to stop banks from taking too much risk and force them to fund loans with a minimum amount of equity derived from investors.

Big banks that would be impacted by such changes include: Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Citigroup (C).

In September, Barr mapped out his priorities to make the financial system safer and fairer.