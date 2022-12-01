Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow finish mixed ahead of jobs report

Following a sharp rally the previous day, Wall Street had trouble establishing sustained momentum on Thursday, although the Nasdaq managed to hold gains into the close. The Dow recorded a moderate decline, weighed down by a slide in Salesforce (CRM), while the S&P 500 finished fractionally lower.

Trading took place ahead of a closely watched report on the labor market due out on Friday. Investors will be looking at the jobs data for signs about the current state of the economy and the resultant implications for interest rates.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished +0.1%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended -0.1% and the Dow (DJI) closed -0.6%. The blue-chip Dow index was undermined by an 8% drop in Salesforce, which released its quarterly results and announced the departure of one of its co-CEOs.

Thursday's tentative trading followed a steep advance the previous day, when investors cheered comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who signaled the central bank could be ready to begin slowing the pace of its rate increases as early as the Fed's upcoming meeting later this month.

"Today was somewhat boring as market participants know that upcoming economic data will show whether Powell can afford to take his foot off the brake," analyst Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha.

Nelissen added: "Thanks to Fed comments and CPI data, the base case has become significantly weakening inflation and labor fundamentals. If the market doesn’t get that, this rally will be short-lived."

Turning to the fixed-income market, rates took another step down, accelerating momentum seen on Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) fell 18 basis points to 3.52%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) fell 14 basis points to 4.24%.

Looking at individual stocks, Okta (OKTA) soared after easily topping expectations with its quarterly results and giving a strong forecast. Meanwhile, Costco (COST) dropped following disappointing month sales statistics.