ReneSola Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $28.89M beats by $6.33M

Dec. 01, 2022 4:10 PM ETReneSola Ltd (SOL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • ReneSola press release (NYSE:SOL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $28.89M (+85.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.33M.
  • Gross profit was $8.5 million and gross margin was 29.6%. This was up from $3.7 million in Q2 2022 and $6.1 million in Q3 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2022 were $123.0 million
  • Cash used in operating activities was $5.2 million; cash used in investing activities was $31.2 million, and cash used in financing activities was $45.7 million.

