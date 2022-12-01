Ulta Beauty Q3 results beat estimates, raises FY 2022 revenue, EPS, comp sales guidance
Dec. 01, 2022 4:10 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Ulta Beauty press release (NASDAQ:ULTA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $5.34 beats by $1.19.
- Revenue of $2.3B (+15.0% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- Comparable sales increased 14.6%.
- Company raises outlook for fiscal year 2022.
- Sees FY 2022 net sales of $9.95B to $10B vs. previous forecast of $9.65B to $9.75B. The consensus revenue estimate is $9.77B.
- Sees FY 2022 EPS of $22.60 to $22.90 vs. previous forecast of $20.70 to $21.20. The consensus EPS estimate is $21.38.
- Sees FY 2022 comparable sales growth of 12.6% to 13.2% vs. previous forecast of growth of 9.5% to 10.5%.
- Merchandise inventories, net at the end of Q3 totaled $2.11B compared to $1.92B at the end of Q3 last year.
