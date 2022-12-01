ChargePoint Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.02, revenue of $125.34M misses by $6.78M
Dec. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ChargePoint Holdings press release (NYSE:CHPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $125.34M (+92.7% Y/Y) misses by $6.78M.
- GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin both improved 1 percentage point quarter-over-quarter.
- As of October 31, 2022, cash and short term investments on the balance sheet were $397.6 million.
- Outlook: Guides to fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenue of $160-$170 million; full-year revenue guidance range revised upward $5 million from previous midpoint to $475 million to $485 million
- ChargePoint guides to improving operating leverage with full fiscal year Non-GAAP operating expenses of $325-$335 million, a decrease of $30 million from prior guidance at midpoint.
- Shares -3.28%.
