ChargePoint Holdings GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.02, revenue of $125.34M misses by $6.78M

Dec. 01, 2022 4:12 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • ChargePoint Holdings press release (NYSE:CHPT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $125.34M (+92.7% Y/Y) misses by $6.78M.
  • GAAP and Non-GAAP gross margin both improved 1 percentage point quarter-over-quarter.
  • As of October 31, 2022, cash and short term investments on the balance sheet were $397.6 million.
  • Outlook: Guides to fourth quarter fiscal 2023 revenue of $160-$170 million; full-year revenue guidance range revised upward $5 million from previous midpoint to $475 million to $485 million
  • ChargePoint guides to improving operating leverage with full fiscal year Non-GAAP operating expenses of $325-$335 million, a decrease of $30 million from prior guidance at midpoint.
  • Shares -3.28%.

