Veeva Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.06, revenue of $552.35M beats by $6.29M

Dec. 01, 2022
  • Veeva Systems press release (NYSE:VEEV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $552.35M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.29M.
  • Subscription Services Revenues of $441.6M, up 16% Year Over Year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $219.5 million, compared to $199.4 million one year ago, an increase of 10% year over year.
  • Q4 Outlook: Total revenues between $551 and $553 million vs. consensus of $557M.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $199 million.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $1.05 vs consensus of $1.08.
  • FY Outlook: Total revenues between $2,143 and $2,145 million vs. consensus of $2.15B.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of about $820 million.
  • Non-GAAP fully diluted net income per share of approximately $4.19 vs. consensus of $4.15.
  • Shares -4.34%.

