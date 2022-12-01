Smartsheet GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.17, revenue of $199.6M beats by $5.26M

Dec. 01, 2022
  • Smartsheet press release (NYSE:SMAR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $199.6M (+38.0% Y/Y) beats by $5.26M.

  • For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $205 million to $207 million vs $204.45M Consensus, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 32%

  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $2 million to $0

  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 to $0.00, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 131.5 million

  • For the full fiscal year 2023, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $760 million to $762 million vs $751.55M Consensus, representing year-over-year growth of 38%

  • Calculated billings of $878 million to $885 million, representing year-over-year growth of 33% to 34%

  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $45 million to $43 million

  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.31 to $0.30, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 130 million

  • Free cash flow of $5 million

