Zscaler FQ1 results beat estimates, raises FY fiscal 2023 revenue, adj. EPS guidance

Dec. 01, 2022
  • Zscaler press release (NASDAQ:ZS): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $355.5M (+54.2% Y/Y) beats by $14.71M.
  • Calculated billings grows 37% Y/Y to $340.1M.
  • Deferred revenue grows 55% Y/Y to $1.006B.
  • Sees full year fiscal 2023 total revenue of about $1.525B to $1.530B vs. previous forecast of about $1.49B to $1.50B. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.50B.
  • Sees full year fiscal 2023 adj. EPS of $1.23 to $1.25 vs. previous forecast of $1.16 to $1.18. The consensus EPS estimate is $1.17.
  • Sees full year fiscal 2023 calculated billings of $1.93B to $1.94B vs. previous forecast of $1.92B to $1.94B.
  • Sees FQ2 total revenue of $364M to $366M. The consensus revenue estimate is $355.38M.
  • Sees FQ2 adj. EPS of approximately $0.29 to $0.30. The consensus EPS estimate is $0.26.

