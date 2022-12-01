ChargePoint falls as investors weigh revenue guidance

Dec. 01, 2022 4:17 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

As electric vehicles become more popular with the ESG movement, EV charging stations like this one from Chargepoint will necessarily become more commonplace.

Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) reported a 93% jump in revenue for Q3 to $125.3M. Networking chargign systems revenue was 105% higher during the quarter, while subscription revenue rose 62%.

The electric vehicle infrastructure specialist reported gross margin fell to 18% of sales from 25% of sales a year ago. Supply chain disruptions affected both cost and supply availability. CHPT also pointed to increased new product introduction and transition costs

The California-based company ended the quarter with a cash position of $398M.

"Our networked, asset-light business model continues to enable our growth as we strive to deliver improved margins and operating leverage," noted CEO Pasquale Romano.

Looking ahead, ChargePoint (CHPT) sees Q4 revenue of $160M to $170M vs. $162M consensus and full-year revenue of $475M to $485M vs. $450M to $500M prior view.

Shares of CHPT fell 4.59% in postmarket trading to $11.64 after shedding 1.77% during the regular session. For the year, the stock is down 40%.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ChargePoint bumped up to Hold from Sell in August.

