Chargepoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) reported a 93% jump in revenue for Q3 to $125.3M. Networking chargign systems revenue was 105% higher during the quarter, while subscription revenue rose 62%.

The electric vehicle infrastructure specialist reported gross margin fell to 18% of sales from 25% of sales a year ago. Supply chain disruptions affected both cost and supply availability. CHPT also pointed to increased new product introduction and transition costs

The California-based company ended the quarter with a cash position of $398M.

"Our networked, asset-light business model continues to enable our growth as we strive to deliver improved margins and operating leverage," noted CEO Pasquale Romano.

Looking ahead, ChargePoint (CHPT) sees Q4 revenue of $160M to $170M vs. $162M consensus and full-year revenue of $475M to $485M vs. $450M to $500M prior view.

Shares of CHPT fell 4.59% in postmarket trading to $11.64 after shedding 1.77% during the regular session. For the year, the stock is down 40%.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on ChargePoint bumped up to Hold from Sell in August.