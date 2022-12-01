Zumiez GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.20, revenue of $237.59M beats by $12.17M

Dec. 01, 2022 4:17 PM ETZumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Zumiez press release (NASDAQ:ZUMZ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $237.59M (-17.9% Y/Y) beats by $12.17M.
  • At October 29, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million at October 30, 2021.
  • Q4 Outlook: Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $265 million vs. consensus of $298.33M Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 3.4% and 4.7% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.51. The Company currently intends to open approximately 33 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 16 stores in North America, 13 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.
  • Shares -10.44%.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.