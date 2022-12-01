Zumiez GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.20, revenue of $237.59M beats by $12.17M
- Zumiez press release (NASDAQ:ZUMZ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $237.59M (-17.9% Y/Y) beats by $12.17M.
- At October 29, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million at October 30, 2021.
- Q4 Outlook: Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $265 million vs. consensus of $298.33M Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 3.4% and 4.7% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.51. The Company currently intends to open approximately 33 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 16 stores in North America, 13 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.
- Shares -10.44%.
