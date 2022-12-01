Realty Income closes on $1.7B acquisition of Encore Boston Harbor from Wynn

Dec. 01, 2022

Encore Boston Harbor Casino

DenisTangneyJr/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Realty Income (NYSE:O) closed on the acquisition of the land and real estate assets of Encore Boston Harbor and Casino from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), marking its first acquisition in the gaming industry.
  • As previously announced, the net-lease REIT agreed to purchase the land and real estate assets for $1.7B in a sale-leaseback deal. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) will continue to operating the gaming resort's operations subject to a triple net lease  with Realty Income (O).
