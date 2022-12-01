Parler, Ye mutually agree to terminate merger: report

Dec. 01, 2022

  • Conservative social media platform Parler and Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, have mutually agreed to terminate the deal which would have seen the artist buy the platform, Bloomberg reported.
  • The news outlet added that the parties agreed to terminate the deal in the middle of November.
  • In a statement, a Parler spokesperson said the social platform would "continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."
  • In October, Ye said that he had agreed to buy Parler, owned by parent company Parlement Technologies, just weeks after being kicked off of Twitter (TWTR) for making antisemitic comments.
