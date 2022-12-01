The senate passed a bill that will avert a rail strike only one day after it was passed by the House.

The bill passed by an 80 to 15 margin and now heads to the president’s desk.

“I want to thank Congressional leadership who supported the bill and the overwhelming majority of Senators and Representatives in both parties who voted to avert a rail shutdown,” President Biden said in a statement. “Congress’ decisive action ensures that we will avoid the impending, devastating economic consequences for workers, families, and communities across the country.”

The bill upon which he will affix his signature does not include the sick leave provision pushed for by progressive members of Congress as that particular measure failed in the upper house by a 52 to 43 vote.

Unions rejecting the tentative deal have highlighted the sick leave issue as a particular sticking point.

“Passing legislation to adopt tentative agreements that exclude paid sick leave for Railroad Workers will not address rail service issues,” The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said in a statement. “Rather, it will worsen supply chain issues and further sicken, infuriate, and disenfranchise Railroad Workers as they continue shouldering the burdens of the railroads’ mismanagement.”

President Biden acknowledged these concerns in his statement.

"I have long been a supporter of paid sick leave for workers in all industries – not just the rail industry – and my fight for that critical benefit continues," he said.

It is unclear what actions the President may take on the contentious issue.

